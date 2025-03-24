Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend Virat Kohli together with some other star players of RCB were spotted in the side's meet & greet event, wearing their new green coloured jersey for the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. Every season, RCB players wear the green coloured jersey for an IPL game, to highlight the importance of greenery and raise awareness about environmental protection. In IPL 2025 too, the side is expected to do the same, and hence they launched their green jersey at the JW Marriott Hotel in Kolkata on Sunday, March 23. RCB had won their IPL 2025 campaign opener a day before on Sunday, March 22 against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. Virat Kohli Becomes Third Indian Cricketer To Feature In 400 T20s, Achieves Milestone During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli in New Green Jersey For RCB in IPL 2025:

Virat Kohli in Rcb's Green Jersey for IPL 2025.#IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/nW5N6VKZ2G — CHIKU JI❤️💫 (@MaticKohli251) March 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)