Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Start Campaign To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief
Anushka and I have started a campaign on @ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support.
Let’s all come together and help those around us in need of our support.
I urge you all to join our movement.
Link in Bio! 🙏#InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/RjpbOP2i4G
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2021
