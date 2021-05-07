Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Start Campaign To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief

Anushka and I have started a campaign on @ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support.

Let’s all come together and help those around us in need of our support.

I urge you all to join our movement.

Link in Bio! 🙏#InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/RjpbOP2i4G

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2021