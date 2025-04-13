Virat Kohli was seen asking Sanju Samson to check his heartbeat during the RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on April 13. The star cricketer was in superb form in the clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium as he struck an unbeaten 62* to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru come out on top against Rajasthan Royals. However, during the innings when he was on 54, he was seen asking Sanju Samson to check his heartbeat and the Rajasthan Royals captain obliged. Virat Kohli was then seen making a hand gesture to probably indicate that he is fine. The 36-year-old became the first Indian to score 100 T20 half-centuries with his knock in this match. Fans Breach Security to Meet Virat Kohli at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur After RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Videos).

Virat Kohli Asks Sanju Samson to Check His Heartbeat

Kohli asking Sanju to check his heartbeat? What was this 😳 pic.twitter.com/2vodlZ4Tvf — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) April 13, 2025

