Not one but a couple of fans breached security at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium to meet Virat Kohli at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur after the RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match on April 13. Videos on social media, which have gone viral showed the fans rushing out onto the ground before being caught by the officials. One of the fans was taken down in quick time by the security officials in one of the videos while another one managed to get near Virat Kohli when the star batter was chatting with RR batting coach Vikram Rathour. Virat Kohli spotted the fan and attempted to get away from him, doing so successfully with the officials taking grabbing hold of him as well. Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian to Score 100 Half-Centuries in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Fan Enters Ground to Meet Virat Kohli

A fan entered the ground to meet Virat but....!!! this happens 😅 pic.twitter.com/0dzPciBO2l — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) April 13, 2025

Security Breach at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Security breach at SMS Stadium Jaipur: Fans entered the ground to meet Virat Kohli.#ViratKohli #RCBvsRR #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/mscP8Rrm9N — Indian Cricket Fc (@Jonathan_fcc) April 13, 2025

