Jos Buttler has completed 100 matches in the Indian Premier League and the Englishman achieved this feat during the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on April 6. Buttler has been around in the IPL for a long time, making his debut in the tournament in 2016. The Englishman has been a prolific run-scorer in the tournament, amassing over 3000 runs. Buttler had won the Orange Cap for being the highest run-scorer of the IPL in 2022, finishing with 863 runs in 17 matches. Sanju Samson Presents Solar Lamp to Faf du Plessis Ahead of RR vs RCB ‘Pink Promise’ Match in IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

