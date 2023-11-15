David Beckham is currently attending the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Beckham is in India on a three-day tour in his role as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, having arrived on November 13. He was spotted interacting with Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the match. He also shared an Instagram story with his picture of interaction with Viral Kohli and the caption reading 'Excited to watch this guy'. David Beckham Attends IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Match Alongside Sachin Tendulkar and Jay Shah at Wankhede Stadium, Pic Goes Viral.

David Beckham Shares Instagram Story For Virat Kohli

David Beckham Instagram story for Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/k8YH42MhYw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 15, 2023

