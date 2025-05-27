Legendary cricketer Virat Kohli added another prestigious milestone in his glorious T20 career. The veteran cricketer became the first player to smash 9000 or more runs for a single team in T20 cricket. Virat Kohli, who is playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, accumulated 9000 runs, which includes his Indian Premier League and Champions League runs. Kohli achieved this historic milestone during the Indian Premier League 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. The former RCB captain is also the leading run scorer for his side in this year's IPL. Rishabh Pant Completes 3500 Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Historic Milestone by Virat Kohli

🚨 HISTORY BY VIRAT KOHLI 📷 - Virat Kohli becomes the first Cricketer ever to complete 9000 runs for a single team in T20 History. 📷 🐐#RCBvsLSG#LSGvRCB#RISHABHPANT#RISHABH#PANT#ViratKohli𓃵pic.twitter.com/oE64WIUy4P — Parth Malankiya (@parthnmalankiya) May 27, 2025

9000 Runs in RCB Colours For Virat Kohli

9000 T20 Runs for Virat Kohli in RCB Colours. 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZNUXg50orW — Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) May 27, 2025

