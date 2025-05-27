Rishabh Pant added another milestone in his glorious Indian Premier League (IPL) career. The left-handed batter completed 3500 runs in the showpiece event. Rishabh Pant achieved the elite milestone during the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, May 27. During the match, Pant slammed his second century in the IPL tournament. The LSG captain remained unbeaten on 118 off 61 deliveries, including 19 boundaries. Rishabh Pant Tumbles While Attempting To Play Big Shot Against Krunal Pandya During LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Completes 3500 Runs in IPL

Pant bhaiyya ka bhaukaal 😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/ILv5kb0oo1 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)