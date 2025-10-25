The ongoing Australia tour has been quite a dampener for Virat Kohli, who has been rather subdued in the field across the two IND vs AUS ODIs. However, Kohli showcased great reflexes in the field during the ongoing IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025, where the star Indian cricketer claimed a sharp catch to dismiss Matthew Short. Short played the sweep shot, which was held onto by Kohli standing at square leg, where the Indian fielder barely had any time to react, and managed to grab the catch, reversed cupped all while falling, handing Washington Sundar his first wicket of the match. Travis Head Completes 3000 Runs For Australia in ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Takes Sharp Catch

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)