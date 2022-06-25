Virat Kohli was quick to stand up for Kamlesh Nagarkoti who was being heckled during Day 3 of the warm-up game between Leicestershire and India. 'He has come to play the match or click photos with you', Kohli could be heard saying to the fan who was troubling the youngsters with photo requests. Get Leicestershire vs India live streaming details here.

Virat teaching lesson to a guy in crowd who was making fun of Kamlesh Nagarkoti who standing near Boundary line while fielding in practise game. @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/1DlYhUfy8n — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) June 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)