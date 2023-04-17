Virat Kohli, who has been in fine form, could not make the most of it against Chennai Super Kings when he was dismissed in the very first over of the run chase. The star batter tried to play a big shot but did not connect. The ball hit his pads from the bat and then went on to trickle towards the stumps, knocking down one bail in the process. Young Akash Singh, who bowled the delivery, was expectedly very happy with the dismissal as a dejected Kohli made his way out of the field. 'Unlucky' Fans React to Virat Kohli's Bizarre Dismissal During RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Watch Virat Kohli's Dismissal Video

This dismissal. Virat Kohli Is the most unlucky Cricketer. pic.twitter.com/1s0CkIldv9 — Sayam Ahmad (@sayam_ahmad_) April 17, 2023

