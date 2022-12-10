Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli once again proved why he is the ultimate team player. On Saturday, Indian batsman Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest double century in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) during India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. But Kohli celebrated the youngster’s big knock first than he did. It was heartwarming for spectators and viewers to see Virat Kohli celebrate Ishan Kishan’s 200 runs! Photos of Kohli from the matchday soon splashed all over Twitter, and you must check them out now if not already done.

Virat Kohli Celebrating Ishan Kishan's Double Ton Is Too Sweet

Virat Kohli did 'bhangra' after Ishan Kishan scored his double hundred. pic.twitter.com/qihqxFWP5l — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 10, 2022

What A Team Player

The celebration by Virat Kohli when Ishan completed the double hundred. pic.twitter.com/MEnSXOfihL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 10, 2022

Nobody Like King Kohli

Virat Kohli celebrated first before Ishan Kishan when the youngster scored his memorable double hundred. pic.twitter.com/m2tLLBR4qD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 10, 2022

Simply Woww!!

Virat Kohli celebrating Ishan Kishan double hundred even before Ishan Kishan. pic.twitter.com/RgW4t0KNmL — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 10, 2022

Here's The Video of Celebration

True leader looks like virat kohli, he celebrate ishan kishan's 200 before him. ♥️#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/okOBYdMcDL — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) December 10, 2022

Bhangra Time

Kohli celebrated while running that run, Ishan threw his hands up in the air, everyone applauded and they did a little Bhangra before hugging each other to celebrate his feat. Maiden 200* for Ishan Kishan, what a feat💘🔥 pic.twitter.com/ms6DAxJBLi — Alaska❄️ (@Aaaaaaftab) December 10, 2022

Cute

Moment hai bhai 🔥🔥🔥 Virat Kohli did 'bhangra' after Ishan Kishan scored his double hundred. pic.twitter.com/H9hiOX1aa8 — Muskan Razi (@muskan_vk_18_) December 10, 2022

