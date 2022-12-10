Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli once again proved why he is the ultimate team player. On Saturday, Indian batsman Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest double century in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) during India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. But Kohli celebrated the youngster’s big knock first than he did. It was heartwarming for spectators and viewers to see Virat Kohli celebrate Ishan Kishan’s 200 runs! Photos of Kohli from the matchday soon splashed all over Twitter, and you must check them out now if not already done.

Virat Kohli Celebrating Ishan Kishan's Double Ton Is Too Sweet

What A Team Player

Nobody Like King Kohli

Simply Woww!!

Here's The Video of Celebration

Bhangra Time

Cute

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)