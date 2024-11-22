Virat Kohli is known for his fitness and fielding. However, the ace Indian player is guilty of dropping catches lately, which was seen during the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, where standing in the slip cordon, Kohli dropped a dolly catch of Marnus Labuschagne off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. Unfortunately for Kohli, the ball hit the palm of his hands and bounced out of his grasp with his body falling towards the ground. Rishabh Pant Hits ‘Unorthodox’ Six to Pat Cummins During India vs Australia BGT 2024-25 1st Test (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Drops A Dolly

