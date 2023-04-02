RCB openers dominate the MI bowlers as they cruise in the chase in a buzzing Chinnaswamy stadium. Both openers Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli raced to their half-centuries in 29 deliveries and 38 deliveries respectively. They attacked the MI bowlers including Jofra Archer mercilessly and haven't let go the strangle hold on them, powering their way to the half-centuries.

Virat Kohli Half-Century

First FIFTY of the season for King Kohli! 👑 A fantastic return to the Chinnaswammy Stadium and the fans are thoroughly enjoying this opening stand 😃👌

Faf Du Plessis Half-Century

FAFulous start to the tournament for @RCBTweets captain 🔥🔥 FIFTY up for @faf1307 and 💯 partnership up for the opening stand!

