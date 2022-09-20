Indian batter Virat Kohli could not live up to the high expectation following a long-waited century in Asia Cup 2022 as he departed early in the first T20I match between India and Australia at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on September 20. Kohli was dismissed after scoring just two runs by Nathan Ellis. Cricket fans shared mixed reactions on social media after the former Indian skipper returned to the pavilion so early in the innings.

'No Afghanistan, No Party'

Well Played Virat Kohli 2 in 7 balls 🙏 No Afganistan No party😞#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/hVhc2WkydN — 𝗭𝗨𝗡𝗔𝗜𝗥𝗔🏏🇵🇰 (@BabarFanGirl56) September 20, 2022

'Looking Forward to Next one'

Wanted Mohali to be the good one for Virat Kohli like always. But never mind. Looking forward to the next one. pic.twitter.com/pIxoLeiTeM — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) September 20, 2022

'Kohli and his fans'

Virat Kohli and his fans 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VijyGEg8mC — Chirag Shah (@CurlingFreeKick) September 20, 2022

'Kohli Should bowling, Not Batting'

