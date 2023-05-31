India will face Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023. The match will take place in the Oval, London between June 7-11. Ahead of that, Indian team players have already reached England and started their training. Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is also in the Indian squad. Now in a recently released picture on the internet, veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli can be seen giving batting tips to Jaiswal. The picture has already started to go viral. Ajinkya Rahane Leaves for England To Play ICC WTC 2023 Final Against Australia; Chennai Super Kings Batter Shares Picture on Instagram.

Virat Kohli Gives Batting Tips to Yashasvi Jaiswal During Training Ahead of ICC WTC 2023 Final

Virat Kohli giving his inputs to Yashasvi Jaiswal. pic.twitter.com/b3yROPphLh — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 31, 2023

