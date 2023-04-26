The form of Virat Kohli looks close to unstoppable. Some of the shots he has been playing is close to unbelievable. This time he stands on one end in a big chase and controls the innings scoring another half-century. His fifth of the season and this time in 32 deliveries. In a crisis situation, losing Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell early, Virat played a impactful knock.

Virat Kohli Hits His Fifth Half-Century of IPL 2023

