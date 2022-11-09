Virat Kohli suffered an injury scare at a net session when he got hit in the groin area by a Harshal Patel delivery. The star batter was seen getting down on his knees after the blow and later, got up and batted for one more ball before leaving the net session. However, the good news for Indian fans is that he is fine and the injury is nothing serious. India would take on England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022, on Thursday, November 10.

Virat Kohli Gets Hit by Harshal Patel:

