Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and other India national cricket team players hit the nets in Perth ahead of the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The Indian cricket team earlier had a match three-day simulation which the players used to get accustomed to the conditions in Australia ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Shubman Gill, who sustained a fracture to his thumb during the match simulation was not seen in the training pictures shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024-25 is set to start on Friday, November 22. India vs India A Warm-Up Match: Mohammed Siraj Gets Kiss and Praise From India Bowling Coach Morne Morkel After Conclusion of Practice Game Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 in Perth (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Hit the Nets in Perth

