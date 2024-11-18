Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel praised pacer Mohammed Siraj for his leadership qualities and approach in a video posted by BCCI on their social handle after the conclusion of the India vs India A practice match at WACA ahead of the opening Test against Australia. In the video uploaded by BCCI, Morkel was seen praising Siraj and even calling him a legend. The bowling coach shared a heartwarming moment by giving a kiss on Siraj's helmet. The first Test between India and Australia will be played in Perth from November 22. India vs India A Warm-Up Match: We Got What We Wanted Out Of It, Bowling Coach Morne Morkel, and Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Review Team India's Match Simulation in Perth

