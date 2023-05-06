Virat Kohli had a wholesome moment with his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 6. Kohli spotted Sharma while training and walked up to him before touching his feet and showing respect. Sharma greeted Kohli with a hug with the two going on to have a chat. The video of this interaction has been shared by the IPL and has gone viral on social media. Virat Kohli Writes to BCCI After Ugly Spat With Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir Post LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Match, States, 'Didn't Say Anything Wrong': Report

Virat Kohli Meets Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma, Touches His Feet

