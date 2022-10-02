Virat Kohli met his super fan in Assam who had spent over 23K to meet the former Indian skipper. Rahul Rai booked a room in a hotel where team India including Kohli was staying and it cost him Rs 23,400 for the night. The boy has been a fan of the cricketer for over 11 years and finally met his idol in the team hotel in Guwahati and clicked a picture with him.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)