Virat Kohli is known to be one of the fiercest competitors on the field and has been engaged in several heated on-field confrontations. In IPL 2023, Kohli was infamously involved in a heated argument with Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir, who were with the Lucknow Super Giants back then. Fans had expected another heated face-off with Kohli and Naveen, who met during the ODI World Cup last year, but both the cricketers shared a hug and chatted with each other instead. Earlier in IPL 2024, Gambhir, now KKR mentor, walked over to the field and shared a friendly moment with Kohli, who was batting well. While speaking at a promotional event, Kohli said, "Naveen ke saath maine jhappi daal li, Gauti Bhai ke aakey jhappi daal li..toh matlab tumhara masala khatama hogaya." (Naveen and I hugged and Gauti bhai also hugged me. Your topics of conversation got over." Virat Kohli Wins Hearts As He Asks Security to be Gentle Towards Fan Who Invaded Pitch to Hug Him During RR vs RCB IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli Talks About Hugging Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq

Some clips from Kohli's Asian Paint event. Talking about that hug with Gambhir and Naveen 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/JDcxsYicPu — 𝔖 (@SadlyShreyy) April 11, 2024

