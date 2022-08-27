Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations for the Asia Cup, especially the India vs Pakistan match and he is trying out many new shots from his arsenal. Recently, he was seen trying to play the switch hit in a Team India net session.

Watch Virat Kohli Play Switch Hit Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)