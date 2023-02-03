Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara and other members of the Indian cricket team started training ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, which starts on February 9. The Men in Blue will face a stern challenge from Australia, who is the number one ranked Test side. BCCI shared pictures of Team India's training session on Twitter. India vs Australia 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs AUS Border Gavaskar Trophy and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

See Pics of Team India's Training Session:

#TeamIndia have begun their preparations for the Border Gavaskar Trophy ahead of the 1st Test in Nagpur.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/21NlHzLwGA — BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2023

