Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel could not contain their laughter after Sarfaraz Khan took a catch in the slips in an unconventional manner. In a video shared by Australian journalist Chloe-Amanda Bailey on 'X', the India national cricket team players were seen working on their slip catching when Sarfaraz Khan took a catch in an unorthodox manner. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel, all of whom were nearby, instantly burst into laughter. Rishabh Pant was literally 'floored' by the catch and the players then jokingly chatted about it before getting back to training. Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan Call Virat Kohli 'Legend' During Team India's Headshot Session Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel Laugh After Sarfaraz Khan's Unconventional Slip Catch

