Mohammad Siraj and Sarfaraz Khan called Virat Kohli a 'legend' during the India national cricket team's headshot session ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) shared the video of the fun session headshot session on social media where the players had fun questions to ask each other. A part of the clip showed Virat Kohli signing off from the session and walking away when Mohammad Siraj and Sarfaraz Khan, standing nearby and they were heard calling him a 'legend.' KL Rahul, later in the video also revealed that Virat Kohli was the most famous person on his contact list. Virat Kohli Reveals His Best Knock in Australia as Team India Cricketers Share Fun Questions for Each Other During Headshot Session Ahead of IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan Call Virat Kohli 'Legend'

