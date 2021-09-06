Indian players took to Twitter to celebrate their first win at the Oval Stadium since 1971 as they defeated England by 157 runs on the final day of the 4th Test.

Virat Kohli

Tough situations build strong people. Onto the next one. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/fJx8A240MS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 6, 2021

Rohit Sharma

What a test match!!! Great effort from boys to pull it off @BCCI pic.twitter.com/SYybcGjt4P — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 6, 2021

Rishabh Pant

We needed to respond, and the only way we were going to do it was as a team. We will enjoy this moment and look to finish things on the best note in the 5th 💪 pic.twitter.com/mlNkPQiwNi — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) September 6, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav

This victory feels sweeter 🤩 The aggression. The confidence. The intent.🔥 pic.twitter.com/MWOeqr1Fo6 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) September 6, 2021

Mohammed Shami

Cheteshwar Pujara

Proud to be part of another memorable victory! Incredible fight and belief shown by the entire team. Onwards and upwards! 🇮🇳#InItTogether #AlwaysBelieve #IndVsEng pic.twitter.com/NXQqCVfDsk — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) September 6, 2021

