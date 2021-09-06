Indian players took to Twitter to celebrate their first win at the Oval Stadium since 1971 as they defeated England by 157 runs on the final day of the 4th Test.

Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma

Rishabh Pant

Suryakumar Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Cheteshwar Pujara

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)