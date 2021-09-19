Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will don blue jersey to pay tribute to the frontline workers who have spent the ongoing pandemic in PPE kits. Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, “playing for a special cause tomorrow where we honour our frontline superheroes.”

Here's Virat Kohli's Tweet

Playing for a special cause tomorrow where we honour our frontline superheroes 💙@RCBTweets @IPL pic.twitter.com/nFmMzh9XfI — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)