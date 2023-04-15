Nothing seems to be stopping Virat Kohli right now with the bat in the IPL. He has been roaring with form and riding on it he gets his third fifty of the season, 47th overall. He completed his fifty in 35 balls. He looked in complete control against pace and rotated well with occasional boundaries. The midas touch seemed to persistent throughout.

Virat Kohli Scores 47th IPL Half-Century

