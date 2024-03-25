It took Virat Kohli two games to score his first half-century of the IPL 2024 season. He has looked at his fluent best against PBKS since the start of his innings after Jonny Bairstow dropped his catch at slips. He has struck some exquisite strokes and cruised to his fifty in just 31 deliveries. This is his 100th half-century in T20s, which is a a remarkable achievement. Virat Kohli Completes Most Catches in T20 Format By An Indian Cricketer, Achieves Feat During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024.

Virat Kohli Scores His 100th Half-Century in T20s

100th score of 50 or more for #ViratKohli in T20s, and his 51st half-century in the IPL. 'King Kohli' turning it on at M Chinnaswamy Stadium 🔥#IPL2024 #RCBvPBKS #RCB #Cricket pic.twitter.com/6j3z3OmlcZ — Navas Khan (@navazkhan85) March 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)