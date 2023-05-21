Virat Kohli at his very best, showing incredible consistency in a match with lot of things at stake. Despite Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell falling early, Kohli kept the innings together playing the spinners with control and completed his half-century in just 35-balls.

Virat Kohli Scores His Seventh Half-Century of IPL 2023

King Kohli smacks another FIFTY in #TATAIPL 2023 👏🏻👏🏻 Can he power @RCBTweets to a match-winning total in the first innings?#TATAIPL | #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/GbTV7I9sOQ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)