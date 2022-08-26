Virat Kohli was seen catching up with Shaheen Afridi and talking to him about his injury ahead of India's match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022. Afridi was ruled out of the tournament with his injury and Kohli talked to him about it, before wishing him quick recovery. The video has gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

The meetup of Virat Kohli & Shaheen Shah Afridi. pic.twitter.com/P94Sbw7o6I — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 26, 2022

