Virat Kohli played a great innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their latest IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants in M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Unfortunately, Kohli's team suffered yet another heartbreaking loss in the final delivery of this match. Now taking to Twitter, Kohli has shared a cute poolside picture with his daughter Vamika. The Indian cricketer used a heart-shaped emoji as the caption of this post. Within minutes, the picture has gone viral. Fans already terming this as the cutest picture on the internet today. Virat Kohli Becomes Fourth Highest Run Scorer in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Match.

Virat Kohli Shares Cute Poolside Picture With Daughter Vamika

Cutest Pic on Internet Today

The cutest pic on the internet today 😍❤️👨‍👧 https://t.co/nvMEvf7shN — Kriti Sharma (@KriSha_2009) April 11, 2023

Cutest

Same Same

Better Than Another Trophy In The World

Biggest gift and better than any other trophy in the world. #ViratKohli #VamikaKohli https://t.co/RNBYFH9Sqd — Rámòs (@RamosVirat) April 11, 2023

