Virat Kohli video called Anushka Sharma and later showed his phone to cheering fans after the 1st T20I between India and South Africa. Kohli flashed his phone at the crowd from the team bus and the elated fans, who had gathered outside caught a glimpse of wife Anushka Sharma on a video call. This gesture by the former Indian captain left the fans overjoyed.

Virat Kohli Video Calls Anushka Sharma, Shows it to Fans:

