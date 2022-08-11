Virat Kohli has started his training ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament, which is slated to begin training on August 27. The star Indian batter was named in the Indian line-up and he would be raring to get going and return to form. Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old shared a story where he is seen running across a training pitch in a Manchester City shirt.

Virat Kohli Returns to Training:

Only thing @pumafootball is far better than what @nikefootball is their branding and promotion and their reach @imVkohli training in blue colours 💙 pic.twitter.com/fDTUcCZ0GL — Nordic Meat Shield (@cyborgCZN) August 11, 2022

