In the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match Virat Kohli surpassed Ricky Ponting to become the third-highest run-getter in ODI cricket. During the game, Virat Kohli looked very confident even after having a lot of pressure from a World Cup semi-final. Virat Kohli will also be looking forward to breaking the record by scoring 50 ODI centuries. ICC World Cup Semi-Final: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, and John Abraham Join the Excitement at Wankhede for India-New Zealand Match (View Pic)

Virat Kohli Becomes Third Highest Run-Getter in ODI Cricket

Virat Kohli surpassed Ricky Ponting to become the third highest run getter ever in ODIs🧿❤️ pic.twitter.com/ByVQM81czM— Alaska • WC Era🏏 (@alaskawhines) November 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)