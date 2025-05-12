VIrat Kohli shared an Instagram post on May 12, 2025, announcing his retirement from Test cricket. Kohli announced the decision very close to a marquee five-match Test series against England. Kohli is not only a great of the game of cricket in India, he is also a sporting icon globally. After his retirement was announced, Manchester City shared Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma's picture with club jersey. They also extended wish for his next endeavours. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: Michael Vaughan Points Out Contributions of Star Indian Cricketer For Test Cricket As He Bids Adieu to the Longest Format.

Manchester City Wishes Virat Kohli After Test Retirement

All the best in your retirement from Test cricket, @imVkohli 🩵 pic.twitter.com/qLVTshXxVY — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 12, 2025

