Axar Patel is one of the most reliable all-rounders for Team India across formats. He contributes with both bat and ball and it was no different during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash between India and New Zealand. He scored some important runs and at the same time picked the crucial wicket of well-set Kane Williamson. After he took the wicket, Virat Kohli came to him to touch his feet while Axar Patel. Fans loved the adorable moment between the two and made the video viral on social media. Axar Patel Takes Superb Diving Catch To Dismiss Rachin Ravindra During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Touches Axar Patel's Feet

Kohli touching Axar Patel's feet after he got Williamson out 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/RAUaSj1tHL — Vahini🕊️ (@fairytaledust_) March 2, 2025

