Punjab Kings (PBKS) speedster Kyle Jamieson bowled a stunning yorker which dismissed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The incident happened during the 11th over. Rajat Patidar slammed a six on the third delivery of the same over. However, Jamieson removed him on the fifth delivery with a pinpoint yorker and took his revenge. RCB captain departed after scoring 26 off 16 deliveries. Virat Kohli Shatters Shikhar Dhawan's Record of Most Fours in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final.

A Pinpoint Yorker by Kyle Jamieson

