A fantastic knock from Virat Kohli as he powered RCB to a winning position through his fantastic knock of 77 runs. After getting a respite early in the innings with Jonny Bairstow dropping his catch, Virat played some exquisite strokes, helping his team chase down a tricky total on a pitch that gripped a little. Until he was on the crease, he looked in fantastic touch and sealed the man of the match award following the game and RCB secure a 4-wicket victory. Virat Kohli's Half-Century, Dinesh Karthik's Strong Finish Help RCB Register 4-Wicket Victory Over PBKS in IPL 2024.

Virat Kohli Wins Man of the Match Award

Virat Kohli turned up in yet another run-chase with his class 👏👏 He receives the Player of the Match award for his blazing knock 🏆 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/cmauIj3e0o#TATAIPL | #RCBvPBKS | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/wQn28ikLyG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 25, 2024

