Royal Challengers Bengaluru register their first win in the IPL 2024 as they defeat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After opting to bowl first, RCB struck early by dismissing Jonny Bairstow. First Shikhar Dhawan (45) and Prabhsimran Singh and Later Jitesh Sharma (27) and Shashank Singh powered Punjab to a competitive total of 176/6. Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell shared four wickets. Chasing it, Virat Kohli (77) got off the blocks quickly but RCB kept losing wickets from one end. The game hanged in balance when Virat was dismissed in the 16th over. From there, Dinesh Karthik (28*) and Mahipal Lomror (17*) took the home side over the finishing line. Harpreet Brar and Kagiso Rabada were the pick of the PBKS bowlers with four wickets between them. Virat Kohli Breaks Out in Laughter After Seeing Shikhar Dhawan's Lookalike During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

RCB Win by Four Wickets

What a finish 🔥 What a chase 😎 An unbeaten 48*-run partnership between @DineshKarthik and @mahipallomror36 wins it for the home team 💪@RCBTweets register a 4-wicket win!#TATAIPL | #RCBvPBKS pic.twitter.com/0BFhn9BRnC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 25, 2024

