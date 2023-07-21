When Virat Kohli came in on Day 1 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test at Port of Spain, India were yet to be comfortable as they lost a few wickets in quick succession. He consolidifies the innings, and then looks for scoring opportunities to get to a scintillating century. With it he reaches his 76th International Hundred and 29th Test century and also becomes the first cricketer to score a century in his 500th International match. After the century, we saw a smiling Virat Kohli bring out a bow celebration much like the one by Shubman Gill. Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer to Score A Hundred in His 500th International Match, Twitterati React.

Virat Kohli's Celebration After Scoring His 76th International Century

