A solid knock from Virat Kohli as he scores his 29th Test century in the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match at the Port of Spain. A flurry of milestones follow him as he gets to his century with a boundary off Shannon Gabriel. He completed his 76th International century and also became the first cricketer to score a century in his 500th International Match. Fans cannot keep calm and they take to twitter to react on their favourite cricketer achieving an unique milestone. Virat Kohli Scores His 76th International Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023.

guy is born to make and break records only 🤌 https://t.co/2ZgqS5Wz0f — juhi (@zuu_hehe) July 21, 2023

The man, myth and legend in true sense 🫰🏼 https://t.co/yv5U3XQyil — Mridu J ⚯͛ (@mj_alwayss) July 21, 2023

Sometimes a King needs to prove why he's king 🥵👑 https://t.co/X5vsCabsh0 — Cheeku 🫰🏻 (@Cheeku35) July 21, 2023

