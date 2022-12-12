Virat Kohli's admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo is no secret to any sports fan and it was on show once again as the cricketer penned a special tribute for the star footballer after Portugal were eliminated from FIFA World Cup 2022. Ronaldo, playing in his last World Cup, had left the pitch in tears after his side were defeated by Morocco. Taking to social media, Kohli lauded Cristiano for the impact he has had on him and other people who have watched him play football and signed off saying, "you are for me the greatest of all time." Virat Kohli Wishes Anushka Sharma With Romantic Pic on Their 5th Anniversary, Gets an Epic Reply From Wifey!

Virat Kohli's Tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo:

