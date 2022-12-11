After Anushka Sharma put up a hilarious wish for Virat Kohli on their 5th wedding anniversary on Instagram, the cricketer also made a point to wish his betterhalf. As the Indian cricketer took to IG and shared a romantic click of the duo posing beneath the sky along with a lovely caption. However, it's Sharma reply to her man saying, "Thank god you didn’t go for ‘payback’ post," in the comment section is so fun. Haha, we love them! Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Wedding Anniversary: Actress Shares Memes and Cute Pics to Wish Her Man on 5 Years of Togetherness!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Check Out Anushka's Reply to Virat's Post:

Virat Kohli Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)