Virat Kohli has set his sights on winning the 2027 World Cup after India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 triumph. The star cricketer played pivotal roles in India winning the T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy titles in a space of less than a year and after the success in early March, there have been several speculations on his future with the India national cricket team. When asked what his 'next big step' was in the sport at an event, the 36-year-old candidly responded that he wanted to win the ODI World Cup in 2027 to be held in South Africa. "The next big step? I don't know. Maybe try to win the next World Cup," he said. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Set To Be Retained in A-Plus Category, Shreyas Iyer To Return in BCCI Central Contract List: Sources.

Virat Kohli Has Sights Set on 2027 ODI World Cup

Question: Seeing In The Present, Any Hints About The Next Big Step? Virat Kohli Said: The Next Big Step? I Don't Know. Maybe Try To Win The Next World Cup 2027.🏆🤞 pic.twitter.com/aq6V9Xb7uU — virat_kohli_18_club (@KohliSensation) April 1, 2025

