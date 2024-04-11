Fans have been making the demand of bowling to Virat Kohli since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2024. This time they pitch the same request during the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As Virat Kohli takes the field with the RCB teammates trying to defend their score, fans chant 'Kohli ko bowling do' to him. Kohli gives a hilarious reaction and the video goes viral on social media. Rohit Sharma Takes Funny Jibe At Dinesh Karthik During MI vs RCB IPL 2024, Says 'Saabash DK, World Cup Khelna Hai' (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli's Reaction to 'Kohli Ko Bowling Do' Chant Goes Viral

KOHLI KO BOWLING DO CHANTS Look at his reaction... Watch till the end 😂😂😂#IPL2024 #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/heyUM0QqwT — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) April 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)