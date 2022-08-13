Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag offered his condolences to the family of Anshu Jain, the former Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank after the latter died of cancer. The 59-year-old banker, who is survived by his wife and two children was suffering from cancer for the last five years, Sehwag took to Twitter to share his condelences to Jain's family who was a friend of the cricketer.

Check Virender Sehwag's Tweet:

Anshu Jain was a friend and an avid cricket lover. Used to speak non-stop cricket on phone calls for hours. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tqtYas55on — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)