Virender Sehwag reacted with a funny meme after India defeated England at Lord's. Virat Kohli's men had also recorded wins at The Gabba and the SCG earlier in the year against Australia.

Aussies to England :) What a year for Test match Cricket. Sydney, Gabba and Lords within a span of 8 months. Doesn't get better. Still feeling the joy of all these victories. pic.twitter.com/U51K6MyZqO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)